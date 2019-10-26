Shah Rukh Khan ‘hates’ dealing with daughter Suhana’s boyfriend problems

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan knows quite well how to weave magic on silver screens, but apart from that makes sure to be a doting father as well.

The 53-year-old Koyla actor proved to be a protective father as he confessed during his famous interview with David Letterman for his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

The actor began his interview by revealing that the one thing he despises more than anything is dealing with his daughter Suhana’s boyfriend problems.



He revealed that is always there for his children to solve all their problems but is not a big fans of problems pertaining to their love lives.



He added that he would prefer Suhana to just kick the person out while he reassures her that he is no good but explaining all of that does not sit too well with him.