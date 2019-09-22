Shah Rukh Khan advises Suhana to kick guys like ‘Raj’ or ‘Rahul’

Shah Rukh Khan might be the ‘Baadshah’ of Bollywood, but when it comes to his three bundles of joys – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, King Khan is one doting dad.

The 53-year-old ‘Dilwale’ star is especially quite protective of his darling daughter Suhana who wishes to be part of Bollywood soon.

Recently, an old interview is doing rounds where the superstar is quoted advising Suhana and warning her of boys who act like his popular romantic characters, ‘Raj’ and ‘Rahul’.

The ‘Zero’ actor remarked, "What is the essence of romance? To make somebody feel it at a particular moment in time. Personally, I’m not like that. If I stood with my arms open and sang a song in front of my wife, probably she’d throw me out of the house.”

“I told my daughter, that if a guy meets you and says, ‘Rahul, naam toh suna hoga’, he’s a stalker. If a boy looks at you across a room at a party and says, ‘Aur paas, aur paas’, go kick him in the shins. But in the film, if I’m able to activate an element of innocence and make it attractive, the role gets reinvented by itself”, said the ‘Raees’ star.

Meanwhile, talking about SRK’s bond with Suhana, he believes that she ‘is the most beautiful girl’ and admires her for performing exceptionally well at the theatre and is proud to see her carve her path.

The young diva is currently pursuing her studies at New York University.