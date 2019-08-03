Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan's unseen pictures from Maldives vacation go viral

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his daughter Suhana Khan, has been breaking the internet lately for his latest pictures from Maldives vacation with family.



It was only recently that SRK was holidaying in the exotic island with his family. Pictures of Shah Rukh, along with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan and AbRam, went viral the moment they arrived in Maldives.



Although the Khan family is back in Mumbai, their pictures are still garnering immense attention from everyone around while going insanely viral on social media.



In the photo, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen standing behind Suhana as she is trying to take a picture.

Earlier videos of SRK enjoying the Maldives vacation have also gone viral.

In one video, Aryan is seeing messing around with Abram and in another they both can be seen on a jet-ski.



Shah Rukh also took to Twitter to post pictures from their holiday.



