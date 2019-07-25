Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan Khan spotted cosying up to mystery girl

It looks like the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is ready to share his throne with his son Aaryan Khan who has taken over the world after the release of ‘Lion King’.

The 21-year-old newbie in the industry has the public’s eyes on him once again after he was spotted cosying up to a mystery girl as they happily posed for pictures.

The photos making rounds on the internet show the actor along with a girl dressed in red while Aaryan rocked an all-black look.

The pictures have come in the midst of buzz regarding the actor’s linkup with a blogger based in London.

On the other hand, there has been no confirmation about who the young star is actually dating and who the mystery girl is.