Shah Rukh Khan's incredible net worth will blow away your mind

Shah Rukh Khan's journey of stardom in Bollywood has clocked 27 years today.



The actor who has given remarkable hits over the years has insurmountable riches, with a fortune that can easily put business tycoons to shame.

His fancy Mumbai abode Mannat is one of the most sought after residences in India and he is one of the highest paid actors in the world.

With this, it is not surprising to know that SRK has a net worth that will blow away your mind.

Shah Rukh who had a humble start at the beginning turned his life around by delivering back-to-back hits.

Shah Rukh Khan started his acting career with theatre and TV, and in the year 1992, he made his Bollywood debut with Deewana. He is known for his roles in movies such as Darr (1993), Baazigar (1993), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Devdas (2002), Chak De! India (2007), Raees (2017) among others.

Net worth

According to a report, SRK's net worth amounts to USD 600 million of 2019!

Properties in India

SRK's palatial residence Mannat is worth a whopping Rs200 crores. Apart from this he also has a farmhouse in Alibaug called Deja Vu Farms.

Cars and Bikes

SRk is the proud owner of a range of luxury cars such as Audi A6, BMW i8, BMW 7 series, BMW 6 series (convertible), Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Rolls Royce Phantom Drop head Coupe, Bentley Continental GT and Harley Davidson Dyna Street Bob among others.

International Properties

SRK owns an estate called Villa K-93 in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. The cost of the holiday home is more than Rs 17 crores. He also has a home in Park Lane, London. The worth of the property is approx. Rs 167 crores.

Piece of land on the moon

Apparently, SRK also owns a piece of land on the moon.

According to Pinkvilla, SRK had said, "Yes, an Australian lady buys a little land on the moon for me every year on my birthday. She has been buying it for a while now and I get these certificates from the Lunar Republic Society."

Assets

The actor also owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. He has a 55% stake in the same and worth of it is around Rs 575 crores.

SRK also owns production house Red Chillies which has two subsidiaries - production and VFX.

The annual turnover of his production house is around Rs 500 crores. For the unversed, Kidzania which is an indoor theme park is backed by SRK.

Brand endorsements

Shah Rukh Khan is the brand ambassador of many brands including Pepsi, Airtel, Sprite, Hyundai Cars, Tag Heuer Watch, Videocon and many others.

He charges Rs 10 crores for every endorsement.