Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s 200 crore Mumbai residence Mannat

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the king of Bollywood, has in his glorious cinematic career earned massive fame, respect and money.



The actor has with time established himself as one of the most bankable actors of the Hindi cinema and is regarded as one of the highest paid male stars in the film fraternity.

In an interview recently, King Khan revealed that the most prized possession that he owns, which is worth more than 200 crores, is his luxurious Mumbai residence called Mannat.

The house, situated in Bandra, faces the sea.

Boasting exquisite Italian décor, Mannat has become a major tourist spot, where thousands flock every day to get just one glimpse of their most beloved movie star.



In the 1990s Mannat belonged to a Parsi man of Gujarati-origin, who Shah Rukh Khan knew as a neighbour.



Prior to being called ‘Mannat’, the posh house was originally named as ‘Villa Vienna’ by its original owner Kekoo Gandhy.

Shah Rukh Khan bought Mannat from Keeko Gandhy in 2001 at a whopping amount of INR 13.32 crore, which is equivalent to INR. 350 crore today.

Mannat’s interiors were done by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan who is an interior designer herself.

The multi-storey building boasts two huge, living rooms interconnected with a system of elevators. Its walls are adorned with paintings by renowned artist M.F Hussain.

Not only that, the house has an entire floor dedicated to a playroom for his kids, a library, a private bar, and an entertainment centre!

The abode’s second wing is even more interesting as it consists of a luxurious lounge for story sittings, a kitchen, a series of offices and studios where SRK often works.

There is a boxing ring, a swimming pool and a table tennis area too in this side of the palatial building.

Shah Rukh Khan has a special area inside Mannat where all his awards and accolades are displayed.

This area was shown in the movie Fan, the first movie to be shot inside Mannat.

Mannat is the one of the most sought after residences in the world. It ranks at number 10 in the list of top houses across the globe.

Moreover, it is said that the mansion can house up to 225 people at once.

Undoubtedly, Shah Rukh Khan has deems his fancy abode as one of the things that holds immense sentimental value for him.

He was once quoted as saying, “The most difficult job I have done in my life is buying this house. I always tell my colleagues that they can take away everything, my money, my cars, but not my house. It’s for the safety of my family, it’s for my children.”