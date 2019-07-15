Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey dance their hearts out to rock internet: Watch





Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's princes Suhana Khan and Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya have been the most favourite celebrities on social media since they began to post their stunning videos on internet to fascinate thousands of fans.

Bollywood King's sweetheart and her charming and pretty friend Ananya Panday's enthralling dance video -- which went viral -- will surely tantalise you to match steps with the internet queens.

Recently, both the star kids rocked the internet by dancing their hearts out on a song and received a huge praise from their fan clubs.



Their unseen and abrupt moves will take you away to groove on the tune with the dashing personalities who never forget to mesmerise the fans with their glitzy appearances.

Ananya made her debut this year with "Student Of The Year 2", while Suhana, who is yet to shine in the Bollywood, recently finished college in the UK and has moved back home. Shah Rukh and Gauri have been supportive of Suhana's acting dreams but SRK has been clear that her wants both of his kids to first complete their studies and then venture into the world of Bollywood.

