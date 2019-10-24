Nawaz, Bilawal assure Fazl of participation in Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif have both assured Maulana Fazlur Rehman that their parties would take part in the upcoming Azadi March.

A statement by the JUI-F stated that both political leaders have assured him of their parties taking part in the Azadi March.

The JUI-F stated that Fazl made telephonic contact with Nawaz and Bilawal. Nawaz reiterated his support for the Azadi March during their conversation. Fazl thanked the former prime minister and inquired after his health.

The JUI-F statement mentioned that the maulana also spoke to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who assured him as well that his party would participate in the march.

Bilawal was quoted, in the JUI-F statement, asking Fazl: “Where should I join the march?”

According to the statement, the JUI-F chief has asked Bilawal to take part in the march from Sukkur. The statement said that a meeting between Fazl and Bilawal was scheduled to take place before the march began.

The PPP chairman told Maulana Fazlur Rehman that he was due in Larkana within a couple of days where they can hold a meeting.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reached Larkana from where he would lead the Azadi March on October 28.

A JUI-F leader said that the march that would start from Karachi on October 27 and would stay overnight in Sukkur.