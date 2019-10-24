Defiant Fazl says trenches and containers can’t stop JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman warned the government on Thursday that neither containers nor trenches would be able to stop the party.

Fazl addressed a press conference during which he said that trenches dug by the government or shipping containers placed at important routes won’t be able to thwart the JUI-F’s opposition to the government.

“The government’s trenches are like plain ground to us. As for the containers, we will lift them up and throw them away,” he said.

Fazl criticised the government by saying that although the government said that it would not close roads, ‘veiled threats’ were still being received.

With regard to negotiations, Fazl said that the Rahbar Committee had not turned down talks with the government.

“The opposition’s committee will hold a meeting with the government delegation on Friday,” he said.

About his demands, Fazl said that a committee had been set up to probe the alleged rigging in the general elections 2018. However, Fazl said that the Terms of Reference (TROs) of the committee had not been decided.

"We will decide our plan of action in the light of the Rahbar Committee’s decision," said he.

The JUI-F Ameer said his party would express solidarity with people of Kashmir on October 27 and its convoys would enter Islamabad on 31.

Fazl has threatened the government with a long march which will begin on October 27. The JUI-F chief has demanded Prime Minister Imran’s resignation and has said that anything less will not be acceptable.

The march will kick off on October 27 and will reach Islamabad on October 31. The opposition’s Rahbar Committee will decide whether a protest sit-in will take place in Islamabad or not.

Fazl blames Prime Minister Imran for the country’s economic woes and other troubles. The prime minister, on the other hand, in a recent meeting with journalists and analysts, said that Fazl’s march has a ‘special agenda’.

The government has warned the opposition that anyone who tries to take the law into their hands will be dealt with strictly.