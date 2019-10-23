Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra share a bond similar to that of the Frozen sisters

Disney’s blockbuster will host the voices of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra for a second coming of Frozen 2 with the two voicing the two princesses, Elsa and Anna.

The two are over the moon to showcase their familial love on the big screen as Parineeti recently shared that the bond between Elsa and Anna is similar to the one she shares with Priyanka.

Priyanka will be voicing Elsa’s voice while Parineeti will be the voice for Anna in the Hindi version.

While drawing a comparison between the relationship of the two sisters in Frozen, Parineeti stated that it is akin to her own relationship with her cousin: “This relationship of Anna and Elsa in Frozen 2 is exactly what Mimi didi and I share — it’s a unique and strong bond that I have with my sister, Priyanka Chopra.”

The one reason she agreed to being Anna’s voice is because Parineeti believes that she can ‘identify’ herself with the character.

“Therefore I took up the opportunity immediately and I loved the process of lending my voice to this character. This is also for the first time the Chopra sisters will be working on a project together,” she further added.

The Oscar-winning 2013 film broke all box office records and plans to come back with a second rendition in Hindi.

This film gives Parineeti a chance to identify with Anna’s character and showcase her bond with her cousin.

The film is set to hit theatres on November 22.