Priyanka Chopra’s birthday wish for Parineeti is the sweetest thing on the internet today

Priyanka Chopra sent a horde of blessings and prayers baby sister Parineeti Chopra’s way after the latter turned a year older today.

Priyanka, who is in the United States, shared a picture with the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy birthday Tisha! May this year be the best yet! Love you lots @parineetichopra.”

Parineeti is turning 30 years’ old today.

Talking about her birthday plans, she said, “My 3 very close people which is my manager Neha, my make-up artist Mitali and the director of Girl of the Train Ribhu Dasgupta have decided to throw a party for me in Alibaug."

"So they are renting a villa for me with a pool and are calling all my friends and I am going to be spending one whole day and night with them just partying for 24 hours. For 24 hours I want to really cut off from all my work and just enjoy my birthday, so I am looking forward," the Kesari actress added.