Priyanka Chopra’s birthday wish for Parineeti is the sweetest thing on the internet today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Priyanka Chopra sent a horde of blessings and prayers baby sister Parineeti Chopra’s way after the latter turned a year older today.
Priyanka, who is in the United States, shared a picture with the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy birthday Tisha! May this year be the best yet! Love you lots @parineetichopra.”
Parineeti is turning 30 years’ old today.
Talking about her birthday plans, she said, “My 3 very close people which is my manager Neha, my make-up artist Mitali and the director of Girl of the Train Ribhu Dasgupta have decided to throw a party for me in Alibaug."
"So they are renting a villa for me with a pool and are calling all my friends and I am going to be spending one whole day and night with them just partying for 24 hours. For 24 hours I want to really cut off from all my work and just enjoy my birthday, so I am looking forward," the Kesari actress added.
Priyanka Chopra sent a horde of blessings and prayers baby sister Parineeti Chopra’s way after the latter turned a year older today.
Priyanka, who is in the United States, shared a picture with the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy birthday Tisha! May this year be the best yet! Love you lots @parineetichopra.”
Parineeti is turning 30 years’ old today.
Talking about her birthday plans, she said, “My 3 very close people which is my manager Neha, my make-up artist Mitali and the director of Girl of the Train Ribhu Dasgupta have decided to throw a party for me in Alibaug."
"So they are renting a villa for me with a pool and are calling all my friends and I am going to be spending one whole day and night with them just partying for 24 hours. For 24 hours I want to really cut off from all my work and just enjoy my birthday, so I am looking forward," the Kesari actress added.