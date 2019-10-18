Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra cast together as Elsa and Anna in Hindi version of Frozen 2

Bollywood actors and cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, for the first time, have been cast together in the Indian version of Frozen 2. The two Chopra cousins will be voicing the princesses Elsa and Anna in Hindi in the upcoming version.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter to announce the releasing date. She wrote: “Mimi & Tisha are now Elsa & Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney’s #Frozen2. Can’t wait for you guys to see us…I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi. In cinemas Nov 22.”

Frozen 2 is a sequel of the 2013 original — set to release on November 22, 2019 — and will be played by Kristen Bell as Anna and Idina Menzel as Elsa respectively. The second part of the super hit children’s movie aims to connect the dots from the two’s past.

Director Chris Buck stated, “We can’t tell you whether they solve the mystery of the past or whether Elsa ever finds the answers about her powers, but we can tell you that Frozen 2 is even bigger and more epic, but most importantly, in the end Frozen 1 and Frozen 2 work together to form one complete story.”