Lady Gaga signals split with boyfriend Dan Horton, terms herself ‘single’

American pop sensation Lady Gaga has been all over the news of late over her massive fall from the stage but it looks like the singer is having another falling out as well in her personal life.

As per the latest reports, the 33-year-old A Star is Born actor hinted at parting ways with her boyfriend Dan Horton and while the two appeared to have been going strong, the singer-turned actor is now referring to herself as a ‘single lady.’

Sharing a selfie from a bachelorette bash over the weekend over her longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno, Gaga captioned the photo: "An about to be married woman and me, a single lady."

This led to fans going berserk over her whirlwind romance coming to a close with Dan.

The two had first sparked romance rumours back in July when they were spotted on a PDA-filled date with sources also confirming that the two had been more than just friends.

