Lady Gaga suffers a gut-wrenching fall offstage during a dance with fan

Lady Gaga went through a dangerously gut-wrenching fall during her concert in Las Vegas, after a fan she was dancing with, slipped and fell off the stage.



Lady Gaga had her legs wrapped around the fan’s torso when he accidentally turned and slipped, taking Lady Gaga with him, nose diving off the stage.

“I can’t believe I got that on camera,” another fan shared the story on Instagram and captioned saying, “Wait for her to fall!”

While there is no news on whether or not Gaga was injured, she immediately made it back to the stage with the fan in toe and made it publicly clear that it was not his fault.

“Everything’s okay,” Gaga said. “We need some stairs by the damn stage so I can get back up.”

After inquiring whether the fan was okay or not, Gaga stated, “It’s not your fault… That was a fall. Can you promise yourself, can you just forgive yourself right not for that happening?”

While sitting next to the piano during her next song, Gaga asked that same fan, named Jack, to accompany her. After finding out just how big of a fan that young man was, Gaga replied with the sweetest of comments, “11 years and we love each other so much we fall off the damn stage. I’ve fallen off the stage before Jack," she further added, “You know what we did? We fell into each other’s arms, Jack. We’re like Rose and Jack from Titanic."