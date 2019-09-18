close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 18, 2019

Marvel fans in for more heartbreak as Ant Man may not return to big screens

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 18, 2019

Marvel fans are in for another bad news as the rocky road continues for their mighty heroes after buzz suggests that much like Spider-Man, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be bidding adieu to Ant Man as well from the big screens.

As per a report by Cosmic Book News, the superhero embodied by actor Paul Rudd may be facing an end to his character on the big screens as Marvel Studios may not have any future plans for ‘Ant Man 3.’

However, the character will be getting pursued further on small screens with a Disney+ show on the superhero reportedly on the cards that will keep some hope alive for Ant Man fans.

It was revealed that the reason behind the franchise not returning to the MCU is because Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Fiege "wants to pursue new genres with Shang-Chi and Blade."

