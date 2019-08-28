Gigi Hadid shares Blake Lively rocking the comfy no-glam look for her birthday post

Hollywood’s leading star Blake Lively has been all over the news lately as she rang in her 32nd birthday with love and wishes getting poured from all around.

The ‘Gossip Girl’ star’s closest friend and supermodel Gigi Hadid also stepped forth to send warm wishes to the actor on her big day, sharing a never-before-seen image of the two beauties rocking the casual stay-at-home look.

Turning to Instagram, the 24-year-old model posted a birthday message saying: “It’s this Queen’s birthday week and I just want to say how grateful and lucky I am to have a friend like you, B. You are a real one and inspire me in so many ways."

She went on to shower love on the soon-to-be mom saying: “I will only be able to thank you enough by making you endless oatmeal griddle cakes and training your children to be world class disposable-camera photographers. I love you ! Wishing you every blessing. @blakelively."

On the other hand, Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds also dropped in a hilarious wish for his ladylove with unflattering pictures of her earlier.









