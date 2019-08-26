Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at wife Blake Lively on her birthday with unseen photos

Hollywood’s crowd-favourite couple of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are making hearts swoon once again as their endearing romance has set the bar way too high, once again.

As the ‘Gossip Girl’ rings in her 32nd birthday, the ‘Deadpool’ star took the opportunity to express his love to his wife by hilariously trolling her with some embarrassing yet adorable photos of her.



Reynolds turned to Instagram to share never-before-seen shots of his ladylove which, unlike her usual pristine and impeccable shots over the headlines, show her distracted, in a haze, with eyes closed and expressions that perhaps the starlet would not want the public to see.

Sharing the endearing photos, Reynolds captioned the post: “Happy Birthday, @blakelively."

The adorable wish by Reynolds also made quite a few celebrities awestruck who took to the comment section to wish the beauty queen on her birthday.



"Haha! Happy birthday shes still always so beautiful," said Millie Bobby Brown while Gigi Hadid dropped a heart.

‘Deadpool’ creator Rob Liefeld also commented saying: “There are no bad pictures of @blakelively.”



The couple are presently counting down days till the arrival of baby number three who will be joined by the pair’s eldest two daughters four-year-old James and two-year-old Inez.