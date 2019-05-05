Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool and wife Blake Lively expecting third child

One of the most loved couples in Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are buckling up to welcome their third bundle of happiness.

The 31-year-old Gossip Girl starlet flaunted her baby bump at the premier of Detective Pikachu alongside her husband, hinting that baby number three is on its way.

A report by People magazine citing a source revealed the news as well saying: “They are so happy and excited about having another baby. They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could."

The duo are already parents to four-year-old James and two-year-old Inez.

After the birth of his daughter, the Deadpool actor had said about her name: “In the spectrum of weird celebrity baby names, I feel like we're not really breaking any new ground here,' It's not like Summer Squash Meadow Lark, or something. I also thought of all the letters being silent in her name, so it would be just be haaaa.'"