Blake Lively, Leighton Meester rumored to return for the ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot

‘Gossip Girl’ fanatics gear up as the hit classic show may be bringing back two of its most significant characters of Serena and Blaire to Manhattan.



According to the buzz circulating in regards to the ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot, two of the main stars Blake Lively and Leighton Meester are rumoured to be hopping on board the reboot of the iconic teenage drama.

Executive producer of the show Josh Schwartz was the one to drop the hint of the probable return of the two stars.

H had stated at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour: “We’ve reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening, and we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved. But [we] certainly didn’t want to make it contingent upon their [participation].”

“They played those characters for six years, and if they felt like they were good with that, we wanted to respect that. But obviously, it would be great to see them again,” he added.

He further assured that two news actors are also joining the cast who are sure to fill the void of Serena and Blair.

Moreover, he confirmed that this is not a remake and will carry forward the story that was left behind while bringing in new characters.