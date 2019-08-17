Blake Lively gives Ryan Reynolds ‘the greatest gift’ immortalizing childhood memories

Hollywood diva Blake Lively has a hold of all our hearts over her enchanting and undying beauty and elegance, her heart of gold and the endearing love and commitment she shares with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The 31-year-old ‘Gossip Girl’ star was recently lauded by her husband and megastar Ryan Reynolds after she gave him ‘the greatest present’.

Turning to Instagram, the ‘Deadpool’ actor revealed how his wife managed to secure a lot of brownie points for specially commissioning a painting by his favourite artist Danny Gailote that immortalizes his past memories into one frame.

“My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun. The house in the painting is my childhood home. My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn,” his Instagram caption read.

“This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me. It was created by @dannygalieote. If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake,” he added.



The lovebirds who tied the knot in 2012 are presently waiting to welcome baby number three who will be joined by four-year-old James and two-year-old Inez.