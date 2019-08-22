Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra controversy: ‘How many of us choose heart over mind’

As Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is presently facing a global outrage over her jingoistic stance on the India-Pakistan strains following the recent controversy, Kangana Ranaut who is no stranger to causing disputes herself came forth attempting to justify Chopra’s statement.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the outspoken actor who is known for her brazen statements, in an attempt to justify the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, said it’s not easy to choose between your duty and emotions.

“It’s not an easy choice to make... when you are stuck between your duty and your emotions, being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador sure you can’t limit your identity to one nation, but how many of us choose heart over mind every day,” she stated.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra landed in hot waters drawing in hate from all around the globe for maintaining her pro-war stance at BeautyCon while interacting with a Pakistani fan.



Many were quick to point out that being an Ambassador of Goodwill for the UNICEF, Chopra’s statement that fuels nuclear war between the two countries come clashing.

Subsequent to that a global campaign has been initiated, urging UNICEF to remove the actor as its Ambassador for Peace.