Ayesha Omar slams Bollywood artists: 'Are we actors not supposed to be ambassadors for peace?'

Famed Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar has called out Bollywood artists over their misinformed statements about the Kashmir issue plaguing the region currently.

Turning to Twitter, Omar slammed the artists on the other side of their border for supporting Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Advocating how Indian celebrities, specifically Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor, should do better at propagating the message of peace, Omar tweeted:



"First #PriyankaChopra‘s dismissive stance and now #sonamkapoor ‘s views. I’m appalled and disappointed to say the least. Are we actors not supposed to be ambassadors for peace? Where’s the sensitivity, empathy and humanity required to be an actor? Or just for being human?"

Prior to this, Mehwish Hayat had also come forth asserting how actors need to be more socially responsible about social issues.

The 'Load Wedding' starlet had also called out Hollywood and Bollywood films for portraying Pakistanis in a negative light.

“I am privileged to have been blessed with a platform to take my country’s message to the world," she said.

“Unfortunately this has been going on for some time now and it has actually fueled the rise of Islamophobia in a way that films and cinema actually have the power to build attitudes and mindsets,” Hayat added.

“And showing Pakistanis as backward terrorists or having subjugated women or always being the villain in the movies has actually affected us greatly and has built this image of Pakistanis,” she continued.

“When I travel, the general misconception is ‘Oh so you belong to a terrorist country’,” she said.

“What I ask for is a fair portrayal not a positive portrayal but a fair one. At least do your research and see how we are and what we are," ended the actor.