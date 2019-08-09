close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
Pakistan

August 9, 2019

Occupied Kashmir issue should be resolved according to UN resolutions, bilateral accords: Chinese FM

Fri, Aug 09, 2019

BEIJING: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday expressed serious concern over the latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and said the issue should be resolved peacefully according to the United Nations resolutions and bilateral accords between India and Pakistan.

Indian Occupied Kashmir issue is a dispute left from the colonial history. It should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement," he said.

He was talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in China on an urgent visit to brief the Chinese leadership about the prevailing situation in IoK in the wake of India's move to withdraw the special status of the Indian occupied Kashmir under Article 370 of its constitution.

