Pakistan condemns 'illegal' India step in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday ‘strongly condemned’ and ‘rejected’ the revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Bharatiya Janata Party government.



The Foreign Office in a statement responded to Indian attempt to snatch the rights of Kashmiri people through abolishment of Article 370.

“The Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory,” it said.

“No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan.

“As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.

Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.”