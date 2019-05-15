Pakistani film ‘Load Wedding’ will be screened in China this week

Pakistani Urdu feature film ‘Load Wedding’ will be screened at the Asia Film and TV Week Festival in Guangzhou, China on May 17.

The festival will be held from May 16 to 23 and a total of 60 selected films from 30 Asian countries will be shown in various Chinese cities.

‘Load Wedding’ will also screen in Beijing on May 18 along with other popular films from India and other Asian countries.

Fizza Ali Meerza, producer of ‘Load Wedding’ is representing Pakistan in the festival which is also being attended by Aamir Khan from India and Majid Majidi from Iran.