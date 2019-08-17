Sonam Kapoor ‘heartbroken’ for being unable to explore parts of her Pakistani roots

While Bollywood stars are mainly under fire over their biased stance regarding the unrest in Indian-occupied Kashmir, Sonam Kapoor played it safe and hoped for the turmoil to subside while also terming herself, much like Priyanka Chopra, ‘patriotic.’

The 34-year-old star during an interview with BBC Asian Network went into discourse over the surging issue of occupied Kashmir that has grasped the attention of the world and hoped for peace to prevail in the battered and troubled region that is presently under lock-down by the Indian government.

“It’s heartbreaking to see where the situation has landed right now and I’m very patriotic. So I think for me now it’s better to keep quiet and let this pass because even this too shall pass,” she said.

Speaking about the growing hostility between neighbours India and Pakistan, Sonam expressed her sorrow saying: “I think our countries were one country like 70 years ago and the fact that there is so much divisive politics at play is really heart-breaking.”

While touching upon the issue, the actor refrained from diving in deep enough to have a solid opinion about the crisis as she said: “I believe in having a peaceful discourse and understanding what’s going on. So when I have the complete information is when I think I can give an opinion.”

Moreover, during the course of the interview, she also spoke of her roots in Pakistan and how its ‘heartbreaking’ for her to not be able to visit or experience part of her culture owing to the growing animosity between the two countries.

“I am half Sindhi and half Peshawari. It’s heartbreaking to see part of my culture is something that I can’t explore as well because of that,” she said.