‘Suits’ makes a reference to Meghan Markle’s new royal life in latest episode

Before the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle donned the royal crown, she was widely adored for her character as Rachel in ‘Suits’ and despite her having left the show, it looks like her old pals still have her in their hearts.

In a sweet nod to the former actor’s royal life, the latest episode of the hit American drama series her character Rachel Zane’s on-screen husband Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, was seen hinting a reference to her current life with Prince Harry.

The episode shows Ross, updating the characters on how Rachel was doing after her move to Seattle.

When asked about her, Ross said: “Good. In fact, if I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me."



The reference was later even tweeted by the show itself on their official handle as it stated: “Turns out Rachel is doing REALLY well.”

The Duchess is as of now, occupied with her motherly duties ever since she welcomed Baby Archie with Prince Harry earlier in May.