Meghan Markle returning to Suits?

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has been making headlines time and again for flexing the rules of the Royal Family but the former actor has been offered to breach the conduct to a whole new level.



According to a report by Daily Mail, NBC Universal is looking to rope in Markle for one final appearance as Rachel Zane in the acclaimed TV series Suits.

The report further revealed that given the former actor decides to accept the offer, the production will drop in a multi-million dollar donation to a charity of Markle’s choice.

Moreover, the episode is said to shed light on Rachel’s life after she ties the knot with her boyfriend Mike Ross while also dropping some real-life elements by showing her pregnant.

“We could be done in half a day or less. No final figure has yet been arrived at but negotiations are likely to be opened in the very near future,” revealed a source close to the production.

"I've heard sums ranging from two to six million being kicked around and that sounds a lot – but it would be one of the biggest marketing coups in TV history," they added.