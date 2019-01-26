Is Meghan Markle returning to 'Suits'?

Fans are eagerly awaiting the news of their favourite 'Suits' star Meghan Markle returning to the series final and ninth season.

According to several reports the Duchess of Sussex was rumoured to star in the last season of the famed USA network series.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Suits creator Aaron Korsh has cleared the air regarding the Duchess's appearance.

"As of this minute I don't know which of our old original cast will be back and which won't because we're so early in the season," he said. "I can tell you that those things in the papers, I have no idea what they're talking about."

Suits that started airing in 2011 is now airing its eighth season. The show's final season will have 10 episodes.

On the show, Meghan played the character of advocate Rachel Zane, before tying the knot with Prince Harry.

Meghan's character had married longtime beau Mike (Patrick J. Adams) in the seventh season prior to her exit from the show. The couple had jetted off to Seattle to start over a new life.

Korsh said there was no truth to British tabloid reports he's made a massive donation to lure the duchess back.

"I have not arranged for millions of dollars to be donated to anything on behalf of anyone so that I can tell you, but as far as the original people coming back including Jessica (Pearson played by Gina Torres, who will be in the spinoff, "Pearson") we're so early in the season that we haven't formulated what we want to do, so we can't reach out to people before we know what we want to do," he said.