Jason Momoa refuses to shoot for 'Aquaman 2'

LOS ANGELES: After delivering the blockbuster hit 'Aquaman', Jason Momoa has refused to work for the franchise's second instalment, Pinkvilla reported.



The actor shared the heartbreaking news with his fans on Instagram, and revealed that he has halted the shooting of the film.

The news has come as a shock to everyone but has a purpose behind it for sure.

Momoa is protesting the Thirty Metre Telescope (TMT) construction, which is taking place atop Mauna Kea, Hawaii's tallest mountain.

Shedding light on the matter, Momoa posted, "And TMT is 4x bigger. Sorry, Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE."

"Enough is enough. Go somewhere else. Repost. This is what telescope construction looks like (Subaru Telescope, 1992). The TMT will be four times larger on unscathed land. We must protect our scared mountain from further desecration. #KuKiaiMauna #WeAreMaunaKea #TMTShutdown," Momoa added.



It was only recently that Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock visited Hawaii and offered to help with talks between the state and the protestors trying their best to stop this disruption with nature.

According to CNN, The Rock shared, "What I realized today, and obviously I've been following this for years now, is that it's bigger than a telescope. It's humanity. It's culture."

Momoa's 'Aquaman' starred eminent actors like Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman in pivotal roles.

The film raked in more than $1.1 billion mark at the box office and established itself as the highest-grossing DCEU (DC Extended Universe) film.