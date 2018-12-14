Aquaman review: Best DC movie ever made since Wonder Woman

DC films keep on turning the tide with the arrival of Aquaman, the principal solo component for the sea individual from the Justice League. Surveys for the James Wan-helmed superhuman experience are for the most part positive out of the gate. Aquaman positively sounds ludicrous, even from the raves, as this is a whole lot of a film for DC comic fans.



Aquaman isn’t just a one man show, the ladies in the life of superhero played equally important part in the movie. They were more than just flaunting their curves and body over battle in the movie. James Wan has portrayed the role of women quite powerful and positive through this movie.

Jason Momoa reprises his role as Aquaman in DC’s newest standalone superhero film after making brief appearances in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. The film, which serves as the origin story for the king of the underwater civilization, begins as all other heroes’ stories do. It’s basically the same superhero tale being told over and over again but it’s Wan’s splendid vision of a world underwater that makes Aquaman one hell of a ride.

The queen of Atlantis, Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), escapes from her underwater kingdom and an arranged marriage, only to fall in love with a lighthouse keeper (Temura Morrison). They soon have an interspecies newborn, Arthur Curry. Atlantis’ soldiers invade the family’s pacific lives demanding Atlanna to return home, giving an oddly satisfying trident-wielding-Kidman combat scene.

Arthur gradually learns about his abilities: communicating with a shark that’s about to attack his bullies, talking while surging underwater and whirling a trident under the mentorship of an Atlantean warrior Vulko (Willem Dafoe). The half-breed grows up to be a submarine-saving hero in hiding known as the Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

Mera (Amber Heard) is also Atlantean royalty, and sensing a brewing civil war, she decides to seek Arthur’s help in defeating the man behind this upheaval - his half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson). The two travel the seven kingdoms of Atlantis with a pirate, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), hot on their heels seeking to avenge his father’s death.

The visuals of the movie are quite frenzy. The underwater world- Atlantis is probably the most vibrant CGI-world in any movie yet. The underwater creatures and characters’ outfits contrast the deep blue sea with splashes of bright colors. Scenes on dry land are no less pretty, especially the Sicily chase sequence, with warm Mediterranean sun hanging over beige rooftops where Atlantean soldiers donning water helmets chase Mera and her waving Ariel-red hair.

Aquaman makes long strides for diversity in cinema - both in the way that it is cast and through the story it tells.

Have a look at some other reviews:

It’s kind of a shock that it doesn’t suck.

- Peter Debruge, Variety

“If you want a real movie with real characters using something more advanced than a third grade vocabulary and doing things other than getting preposterously physical in, on or near water, Aquaman will be a very trying two-and-a-half hours… The laws of physics are meant to be broken, characters make easy-to-understand statements rather than have conversations and the resemblance to a videogame is more pronounced than is any kinship with real movies made before this century.”

- Todd McCarthy, The Hollywood Reporter:

“It’s a weird and wonderful superhero adventure that strives — and almost succeeds — to be the most epic superhero movie ever made.”

- William Bibbiani, The Wrap

Praises for Jason Momoa:

What a perfectly cast superhero…take away Momoa’s steady presence, and you’re looking at an overstuffed mess.

- Mara Reinstein, US Weekly

Aquaman hinges on Momoa’s natural swarthy charisma and charm, and Wan’s willingness to let those things shine makes the movie enjoyable.

- Alex Abad-Santos, Vox

Some are waiting for a sequel already:

If it stays in the water a bit too long — well, I’d still come back for a sequel.

- Angie Han, Mashable

An Aquaman sequel is reportedly in the works. The filmmakers just need to find the heart of their ocean.

- Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post