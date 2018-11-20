Latest trailer for ‘Aquaman’ shows Atlantis in all its glory

Warner Bros. just released an elaborate second trailer for December’s Aquaman directed by James Wan, starring Jason Momoa as the ‘Protector of the Deep’.



The clip gave a glimpse of what Atlantis was like before it submerged into the ocean and more hints of what’s at stake for Arthur Curry (Jason Mamoa) as he reconciles his ties between the two worlds to fight and unite both of them. During Arthur’s childhood, Nuidis Vulko starring Willem Defoe teaches him the ways of the sea and tells him to forget his human half, but Arthur struggles to do so — and that might be the very thing that makes him a great king and hero.

The trailer shows off political intrigue, as the kings and royals of Atlantis plot the hidden realm’s next moves; magnificent underwater city escapes, with fantastical creatures and glimmering architecture; and giant sea creatures with gaping maws, threatening to devour fast-swimming submarines.



Aquaman will hit theaters on December 21.