Aquaman rules Box Office, crosses $1 billion at worldwide

LOS ANGELES: Aquaman retained the top slot for the third weekend in a row, the film is all set to cross $1 Billion at worldwide Box Office. The film might just be Warner Bros most successful superhero movie of all time very soon.

Aquaman heading for at least $1 billion worldwide (Japan has yet to open, so $1.1 billion at likely minimum). That would make it among the top five worldwide 2018 releases. It already is #3 excluding domestic results behind “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” overseas.



The movie will also be the leggiest comic book superhero film since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles back in 1990 ($135 million from a $25m launch).

Undoubtedly, the Christmas season provided a considerable advantage, but it’s still pretty damn leggy for a big-scale Christmas release. Not to get too hyperbolic, but it is possible that it could swim past Deadpool 2’s $318m (or $324m if you count in Once Up A Deadpool) by the end to become 2018’s fifth-biggest grosser.



It won’t get anywhere near Wonder Woman’s $413 million domestic total (the $325m and $330m unadjusted cumes of Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman seem to be a reach), but with a current global cume of $940m, it’s still heading for a $1 billion+ global cume. That will make it the first non-Disney/non-Universal release do hit that mark since Paramount’s Transformers: Age of Extinction back in 2014. Ironically, I figured that Wonder Woman 1984 would be the most likely candidate to break that proverbial ceiling. But when that happens, James Wan will join James Cameron (Avatar and Titanic) as the only filmmaker with two $1 billion+ global grossers (alongside Furious 7) that aren't part of the same franchise.