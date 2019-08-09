Armeena Khan announces she's getting married!

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has taken her fans across the globe by a massive surprise after she revealed she is getting married soon.



The 'Janaan's starlet turned to Instagram to announce her upcoming nuptials, after revealing she's found the perfect dress for the occasion.

Giving a glimpse into her intricate trousseau, Armeena wrote:

"Guess who’s getting married? I got the most beautiful gown from the The Wedding Club and I can’t wait to share my dream dress with you guys.”

She added, “This isn’t the dress of course but I was trying different ones on and couldn’t contain my happiness. Hi baby, Fesl Khan.”

The actress in her post went on to thank people for sending in their blessings and even expressed gratitude to the trolls for talking about her.

Armeena Khan broke the news of her engagement with long-time British beau, on her Instagram in 2017.

Talking about her engagement, she had said earlier, "Fesl is my relative and I’ve known him pretty much all my life. He was very annoying as a kid, I was too, but I remember him coming over to Canada and all the chess and card games we had. I don’t quite remember when we practically started to like each other, but he was always there for me."

“I started my university here, in Manchester and I realised that there was this one person who would always help me out. Soon I would use his shoulder to cry on with my heartaches, and in no time our friendship turned into a little bit more," Armeena added.