Tue April 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Armeena Khan says she faced sexual harassment at Lahore's Anarkali

Days after Meesha Shafi's allegations against Ali Zafar triggered a debate in the country about sexual harassment , Pakistani actress Armeena Khan  has  come forward with her own #Metoo story.

The actor took to Twitter on Saturday  to recount her ordeal that she endure in Lahore's Anarkali while wearing burka.

After sharing what happened to her, the actress said she was told it was a "really common thing there".

While many fans voiced their support for the actress for speaking up, others chose to criticise  Armeena Khan for what they said an attempt to get publicity.

She, however,  responded strongly to many users  who  cast doubt over  her intention behind sharing the story of sexual harassment on Twitter. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Sony wows CinemaCon with glitzy opening show

Sony wows CinemaCon with glitzy opening show
Saudi King Salman to launch ‘entertainment city’ near Riyadh

Saudi King Salman to launch ‘entertainment city’ near Riyadh
Priyanka receives invite for Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Priyanka receives invite for Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s royal wedding
Meesha Shafi allegations nothing more than a ploy to grab media attention, says minister

Meesha Shafi allegations nothing more than a ploy to grab media attention, says minister
Load More load more