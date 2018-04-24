Armeena Khan says she faced sexual harassment at Lahore's Anarkali

Days after Meesha Shafi's allegations against Ali Zafar triggered a debate in the country about sexual harassment , Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has come forward with her own #Metoo story.

The actor took to Twitter on Saturday to recount her ordeal that she endure in Lahore's Anarkali while wearing burka.

After sharing what happened to her, the actress said she was told it was a "really common thing there".

While many fans voiced their support for the actress for speaking up, others chose to criticise Armeena Khan for what they said an attempt to get publicity.

She, however, responded strongly to many users who cast doubt over her intention behind sharing the story of sexual harassment on Twitter.