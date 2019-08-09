Taylor Swift reveals 'Lover's her favourite album, fans think it's because of Joe Alwyn

Fans can’t wait for Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Lover’ which is all set for its release later this month. Taylor has already released two video songs titled, ‘ME!’ and ‘You Need To Calm Down’. Both the songs made headlines for their videos, specially the latter one as it revolved around the theme of ‘pride’ and featured stars like Ellen DeGeneres, RuPaul and Ryan Reynolds. She also released a third song called ‘The Archer’ a few days ago.

Speaking to Vogue, the star revealed a little more about the album. She shared some interesting insights into the new love songs she has put together in 'Lover'. She revealed that the album is a "new beginning."

"There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning. This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory," she said.

Taylor said that the album is like a "love letter to love." This has left the fans assuming that British actor Joe Alwyn, Taylor's boyfriend, could have something to do with it. The famed singer and the noted actor have been dating for three years now. The couple has kept their relationship away from the spotlight. Taylor is known for expressing her feelings about her relationships in her songs and her fans wouldn't be surprised if Joe has been the inspiration behind her new songs.



Taylor also said that it took her a "very long time" to compile the songs. “I was compiling ideas for a very long time. When I started writing, I couldn’t stop.”

'Lover' comes out on August 23 and features 18 new songs from the 10-time Grammy winning artist.