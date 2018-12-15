The world almost said goodbye to 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

One of the most watched talk shows around the world The Ellen DeGeneres Show may be coming to a halt as per the latest buzz suggesting that highly adored comedian host Ellen DeGeneres may be weighing the option of retirement.



During an interview with The New York Times, the 60-year-old LGBTQ activist revealed how she stands at a crossroads with her wife Portia de Rossi wanting her to call it quits with the show while her brother Vance DeGeneres wanting her to continue.

“She gets mad when my brother tells me I can’t stop” stated DeGeneres with her wife replying: “I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle . . . I don’t see the end of her show as her career ending.”

Presently the writer and producer is prepping up to return to the standup comedy scene after a 15-year break with her upcoming special on Netflix titled ‘Relatable’ on December 18, 2018, regarding which the actor states: “The talk show is me, but I’m also playing a character of a talk-show host… I wanted to show all of me.”

While the endearing TV personality has renewed her contract for her show for now, it only extends to 2020 with her confessing that a change of mind could be possible any time.