'Cats' trailer: Taylor Swift, Judi Dench leave fans dazed

'Cats', one of the longest running Broadway musical shows of all time, is ready to hit the big screen with its film adaptation.

Released on Thursday, the trailer shows a star studded line up with the likes of Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Jennifer Hudson.



Unlike the heavy costumes and makeup adorned by the stage performers, in the age of digital film making, the actors are seen to be digitally altered as cats.

Directed by Tom Hooper, the film will stay true to its musical essence with the actors flaunting their singing and dancing abilities.

Jennifer Hudson will be seen performing the hit ballad 'Memory'.

The original musical, based on the 1939 book by T.S Elliot – “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats”- was created by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The anthology style musical takes over the place of one night where all the cats gather in a junkyard and tell stories about themselves in the form of songs.

The movie is set for release on December 20, 2019.








