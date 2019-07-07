Hailey Baldwin bonds with Justin Bieber’s mother as Taylor Swift drama subsides

As Justin Bieber gets deeply tangled in controversy in Hollywood, his wife and supermodel Hailey Baldwin is having a good time bonding with her mother-in-law Pattie Mallette.

Subsiding the drama with Taylor Swift, the 22-year-old fashion icon was spotted showering love on her husband’s mother with a series of selfies from her trip to Canada.

The pictures were shared by Pattie on her Instagram as she captioned the photos: “Summer love in Canada eh?” with the hashtag: “#noplacelikehome.”

The daughter-in-law also showed some public affection for her mother-in-law as she dropped a comment: “How does my mother in law look 21???!!?The most beautiful!!."

Earlier Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift had crossed swords after the latter publicly slammed the former’s manager Scooter Braun calling him a ‘manipulative bully’ after he bought the Big Machine Records thereby owning her entire catalog.