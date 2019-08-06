Taylor Swift collaborating with Selena Gomez and Katy Perry on new album?

Taylor Swift, known for her cryptic music videos and social media posts about her songs has left fans in frenzy once again with an enigmatic Instagram post.

With only weeks remaining until the release of her seventh album ‘Lover’, the pop star caught her fans’ attention by posting a picture of a set of colourful friendship bracelets on her Instagram account on Monday.

The post has left fans convinced that her new album ‘Lover’ will include a track featuring Swift's longtime bestie Selena Gomez, and former foe Katy Perry.

The speculations surrounding the possible collaboration reached a high when a fan who claims to have attended one of Swift’s recent secret session (a private album listening party where fans in attendance are handpicked by Swift herself) of the album said that the album had a song by the trio about "female empowerment."

Fans were then quick to take to the Instagram post by the singer and decode the bracelets.



One of the bracelets reads "CAT," it could be a nod to Taylor’s love for felines or her upcoming role in the film ‘Cats”. However, one fan theorized, it could be a reference to Katy's fan base, which call themselves "KatyCats."

The reference of Selena Gomez comes in with Taylor's "FEARLESS" bracelet, which the fan pointed out is a word featured predominantly on her Instagram profile. "Light, space, zest," Selena's bio reads. "That's God. With him on my side I'm FEARLESS, afraid of no one and nothing."

‘Fearless’ is also the title of Swift's second album, and there are clear connections between the other bracelets and Swift's life.

It is highly unlikely that Swift will address any of the rumours prior to the release of ‘Love’ on Aug 23, 2019.