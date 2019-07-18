Katy Perry opens up about her feud with Taylor Swift and who buried the hatchet

Two of the most prominent voices in America’s music scene, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have had a long-standing feud which finally ended recently.

Revealing how the two buried the hatchet, Katy Perry in an interview with radio show KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show said that she had been the one to reach out with a hand of reconciliation.

"It kind of was a process. I sent her a literal olive branch and a note apologizing for my part in all of it when she started her ‘Reputation’ tour. I just thought she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support. As I was finishing mine, I realized how much we have in common, and maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and be able to be there for each other," she said.

"I started seeing her around at like the Oscar parties when she was accompanying her boyfriend [Joe Alwyn], and I just went up to her and I was like ‘Hey, you know it’s been a long time and I think we’ve grown up a little bit, and I just wanted to say I’m sorry and that I’m really here for you and I love you. I hope that we can be friends in the future’," she added.



"We started talking a little bit and trusting each other because it’s about trusting, and she got my number and we started texting.

“She invited me over to her house and she made me some cookies. She actually makes those cookies and they are actually so delicious. … I think that both her and I, we have influenced young people and especially young girls who are in this type of situation day in day out at school…going through this similar type of thing," she continued.