Sat Aug 03, 2019
Pakistan

August 3, 2019

Pakistan writes letter to UN Secretary General on grave situation in IoK

Sat, Aug 03, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter to UN Secretary General on the grave situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

In the letter to UNSG, Qureshi has expressed concern at reports that India is preparing ground to change status of Indian Occupied Kashmir, said Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s Ambassador at the UN.


Pakistan has consistently opposed any move that could alter situation in IoK as it would violate Security Council resolutions, Qureshi said in the letter, Maleeha tweeted.

She said the Foreign Minister’s letter to UN Secretary General on the grave situation in occupied Kashmir has also been circulated among members of the UN Security Council.

She said this details the serious human rights violations and cross LoC violations.

