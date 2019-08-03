What the Indian public thinks of aggression by Modi govt in IoK?

After the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir took the lives of two on Saturday, many stepped forth calling the Indian aggression out, including those hailing from across the border.



Numerous Indian citizens stepped forth amidst the atrocity calling out their government for the use of cluster bombs leaving two youths martyred in Indian Occupied Kashmir’s Karamulla and Shopian districts.

Distinguished Indian stand-up comedian Kunal Kumra’s video has been making rounds where he points fingers at the Indian government for always using conflict and aggression against Kashmir and Pakistan to sideline the sinking economy of India.

On the other hand, journalist Shivam Vij in his opinion piece to The Print, also writes that the Narendra Modi-led government has been using military aggression in the conflicted region to change the subject.

“Keeping a nation on tenterhooks has its advantages for the government. Most crucially, it will help deflect our attention from a sinking economy and the Modi government’s failure to save the day,” he writes.

Several other sane voices were also heard on the other side of the border including acclaimed journalist Burkha Dutt who questioned why students in Srinagar were getting evacuated from hostels.

“Why are students being evacuated from hostels? This is not about whether the media or the politicians have any clue on what next in Kashmir. Once you're done sniggering about our cluelessness can you please say HOW this is not panic inducing,” she stated.



