Indian forces martyr two more youth in Occupied Kashmir

Srinagar: Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Occupied Kashmir, according to Kashmir Media Service on Saturday.



The report said the Indian forces martyred one youth during a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

KSM reported that an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, the troops martyred one more youth during the continued cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area of Shopian district of south Kashmir.

According to the report, the forces had martyred another youth, Zeenat-ul-Islam, in the same area, yesterday.