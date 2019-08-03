Pakistan politicians condemn use of cluster ammunition by Indian forces along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Showing unity, Pakistani politicians have strongly condemned use of cluster ammunition by Indian security forces targeting innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC).



Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Shah Mehmood Qureshi turned to Twitter saying “Strongly condemn the blatant use of cluster ammunition by Indian Security Forces targeting innocent civilians along the Line Of Control. This is clear violation of the Geneva Convention and International Laws.”

Qureshi added, “India in it's war frenzy is not only sabotaging regional peace but also committing gross human rights violations along the LOC. I urge the nations of the world to take strict notice of the ongoing situation in IOK and LOC.”

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that use of cluster bombs by Indian Army in Kashmir is outrageous.

Bilawal went on to say “India continues to flout international conventions in its bloody attempt to stifle aspirations of the people of Kashmir.”

The PPP chairman added “The world continues to ignore human rights catastrophe. This must change if we are to have peace.”

Senator Sherry Rehman said “Cluster ammunition cannot be used on the LOC where innocent civilians are being targeted by India in the most heinous ways. Is @UN not going to reprimand Delhi on its blatant violation of the Convention on Cluster Ammunition, not to mention all international humanitarian laws?”

Indian Army on night between 30th and 31st July, targeted innocent citizens including women and children in Neelum Valley through Artillery using cluster ammunition. Resultantly two civilians including a 4-year-old boy were martyred while 11 got critically injured.