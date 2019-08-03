Indian army targeting civilians along LoC with cluster munition: ISPR

Rawalpindi: Indian army is targeting civilian population along the Line Of Control with cluster munition in violation of Geneva Convention, the ISPR said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, the Indian troops targeted innocent citizens with cluster bombs in Neelum Valley in the night between July 30 and 31.

At least two people including a four-year-old child were martyred and 11 others injured.

The ISPR said use of cluster munition is violation of international human rights laws and Geneva Convention.