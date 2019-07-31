Pakistan summons Indian envoy, lodges protest over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 30th July 2019.



On Tuesday, 30th July in Danna, Dhddnial, Jura, Lipa, Shardda and Shahkot sectors along LoC, an innocent civilian, 26 years old Nouman Ahmad was martyred while nine other civilians, including women and children sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with heavy mortars and automatic weapons which still continues. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculations, said a statement issued by foreign office.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.