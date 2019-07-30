Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing of mortars and artillery guns along the Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting civil population in Danna, Dhudnial, Jura, Lipa, Sharda and Shahkot Sectors.



Inter Services Public Relations said an innocent citizen Nouman Ahmed, aged 26 years, embraced shahadat while nine others including women and children got injured. All injured have been shifted to hospitals.

Pakistan army troops responded effectively targeting posts undertaking fire. There are reports of three Indian soldiers dead and many injured besides damage to Indian posts.