Pakistan protests ceasefire violations by India

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 22nd and 23rd July 2019, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.



“ On 22 July 2019, in Bagsar Sector along LoC, 12 years old boy Mohammad Riaz was martyred while 18 year old Zabeeullah sustained serious injuries.

On 23 July 2019, in Hotspring, Jandrot and Banchirian Sectors along LoC, an innocent civilian lady Jan Bibi was martyred while three civilians Mr. Naseem and Parveen Bibi from Hot Spring Sector and Mr. Khalid from Banchirian sector sustained serious injuries,” the statement said.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr. Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” the foreign office statement said.