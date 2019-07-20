Pakistan Army's soldier martyred in Indian army's unprovoked firing at five LOC sectors: ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and four civilians, including two young girls and a women, were injured in the uncalled-for shelling by the Indian armed forces, said the army's public affairs department late Saturday.
The Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation using rockets and mortars in Battal, Satwal, Khanjar, Nikyal and Jandrot sectors along the Line of Control (LOC), targeting civilian population and army posts, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The Pakistan Army troops effectively responded to the Indian firing and targeted those posts which initiated fire.
The deceased has been identified as Havaldar Manzoor Abbasi.
